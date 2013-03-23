Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Peeling Gel Review 2013

See more about this Episode
An exfoliating gel that instantly dissolves dead skin? We'd say that sounds one of three things: gross, painful and/or a major gimmick. But that's what Peter Thomas Roth's FirmX Peeling Gel claims to be: it's a mix of fruit enzymes (pineapple, pomegranate!) along with cellulose (a gentle exfoliant) and moisturizers that, when rubbed onto the skin, dissolve dead skin cells — supposedly without irritation.
Intruiged by this product's mix of ingredients — and its rather graphic claim to "roll, lift and sweep" chunks of dead skin off your face without making you look like Samantha after her chemical peel — Annie took the FirmX to our Beauty Test Lab to see if it would really get the job done without turning her skin into "beef carpaccio" (thanks, Carrie). Tune in to see if it gets a pass — or if it's a total fail!
