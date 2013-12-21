BareMinerals Waterproof Mascara Topcoat

See more about this Episode
Our favorite mascara and our most waterproof mascara are definitely not the same thing. There's just a fundamental difference in texture that we can't ignore — and usually avoid. So, when we heard about this waterproof mascara topcoat that can go over any mascara, we were intrigued. Sure, it's an extra step, but since our favorite mascaras don't already come in tear/rain/sweat-proof formulas, we had a feeling it might be a worthwhile endeavor. The question: Does it actually work? Watch as we spray ourselves in the face with water to find out.
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!