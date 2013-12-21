Beauty Test Lab
Will This Waterproof Mascara Topcoat Let Us Cry Over Anything?

This topcoat promises to make any mascara waterproof. But does it work?

See more about this Episode
Our favorite mascara and our most waterproof mascara are definitely not the same thing. There's just a fundamental difference in texture that we can't ignore — and usually avoid. So, when we heard about this waterproof mascara topcoat that can go over any mascara, we were intrigued. Sure, it's an extra step, but since our favorite mascaras don't already come in tear/rain/sweat-proof formulas, we had a feeling it might be a worthwhile endeavor. The question: Does it actually work? Watch as we spray ourselves in the face with water to find out.
BareMinerals Locked &Coated Waterpoof Lash Topcoat, $12, available at Ulta.


Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
BareMinerals Waterproof Mascara Topcoat
written by Gabrielle Korn; Edited by Chris Beer; Shot by Jack Pearce and Natasha Kermani; Photographed by Amelia Alpaugh
MakeupBeautyBest MascaraEye MakeupThe Latest
Released on December 21, 2013
We’re…Molting? See If This Funky Exfoliating Gel Gets The Job Done!
Edge Up Your Digits With A Punk-Rock Mani
Can This 1 Tool Really Create 4 Different Styles?
Will The Micro-Currents In These Patches Perk Our Faces Up?
Now Playing
Will This Waterproof Mascara Topcoat Let Us Cry Over Anything?
We Took The Robot Manicure For A Test Drive
Yogurt For Your Face: The Secret To Perfect Skin?
So Long, Wrinkles: This Device Gave Our Face A Serious Lift
Can This Brush Replace ALL Your Beauty Tools?
Is Scented Nail Polish What’s Been Missing From Our Lives?
Will This Quick-Dry Polish Shave Minutes Off Your Mani?
Will This At-Home Facial Be Full Steam Ahead?
Bent Liner: Freaky Looking, But Genius
We’re Amazed/Terrified Of This Hair-Curling Contraption
One Blowout, Five Brushes: Can We Do It?
Hear Us Out: Why Blue Lipstick Is Our Latest Beauty Must-Have
Will Gwen Stefani’s New Nail Kit Give Us Disco-Ball Tips?

Related Content

R29 Original Series