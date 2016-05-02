If your exes are haunting you, use May to mourn, purge, and get 'em out of your system. With motivator Mars backstroking through your 12th house of endings all month, you might have a few tears to shed. (P.S., Capricorn, that doesn't mean you can't simultaneously give someone new a chance.) With a sizzling lineup of planets in Taurus and your fifth house of glamour, passion, and true love, May will be chock full of heart-thumping moments. The new moon on the 6th could bring a swoon-worthy prospect. You may meet at a party or live show.



Already involved? This could be the month you decide to move in together, get engaged, or even make a baby. The 10th will be an epic day, as jet-setting Jupiter may inspire a dreamy couple's vacation or kick a long-distance or cross-cultural relationship into high gear. Be bold and pursue; this is your month to take the lead in love. After the 20th, things cool down a little as the sun slips into Gemini and your healthy-living zone. You'll crave more stability and might even prefer the low-key types to the enthralling rockstars. Since you'll be on a wellness mission, you could find love on the outdoor running trail. Or, if attached, enlist your sweetie as a workout buddy and get in shape together.

