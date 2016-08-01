Cue up the slow jams. August could be the steamiest month of 2016, as the sun simmers in your erotic eighth house until the 22nd. Keep a firm privacy policy in place, though. With sultry Mars on an undercover mission, issues with bae should be worked out before reporting all the details to your girlfriends. Emotions run at a fever pitch until your ruler Saturn ends a retrograde on the 13th. If you’re holding a grudge — surprise, the apology you want to hear is the one you may need to deliver. Own your part in things, even if your only crime was pretending to be cool with something that felt wrong from the start.



Fortunately, Venus helps to lighten the mood from August 5 to 29, as she cruises through Virgo and your adventurous, worldly ninth house. If you're recovering from a love-maggedon, traveling will definitely help. Get out of town, and don't just bring your baggy breakup clothes. Sparks could fly with a sexy local or fellow traveler. Close to home, a cross-cultural connection could heat up. Happily coupled Caps should schedule some vacation time together, especially once the sun joins Venus from the 22nd on.

