These Free Money Coaching Sessions Are Invaluable

Three months later, I still haven’t dealt with those retirement accounts. And if you look at my byline, you’ll see this is one of the first stories I’ve written in a while. I’ll admit, I’m still not even consistent with when and how often the cleaning lady comes. Life is busy and managing my finances is still last on my list. But that’s not Ayla’s fault — or an issue with the Capital One coaching sessions. In fact, sitting down to write this and looking over those notes from that day just reminds me of how certain problems, financial or otherwise, never go away unless you address them head on. And having someone there to help you look at it with a fresh perspective is invaluable. So isn’t it nice that Capital One offers the coaching sessions for free?