Do you want to cuddle on the couch or slay on the step-and-repeat? With the sun chilling in your domestic zone until the 22nd, indulge in nights in, home-cooked meals, and laughing at online videos. But, amorous Venus won't let you turn into a cat lady or an old, married couple before your time. Until the 18th, she's touring Scorpio and your festive, flamboyant fifth house, insisting on dress-up dates and sultry nights out. With the sun in Scorpio from the 22nd on, that show-stopping energy will linger on. Single? You could meet your match on the dance floor or at an upscale event.



Before the month is through, you could be half of a power couple. This mind-blowing merger could go down with the full moon in your success zone on the 16th. If you're in a relationship, you might even start a business with bae, a profitable side venture that pads your respective bank accounts. Just spell everything out on the front end to avoid a lovers' quarrel. On the 19th, a rare connection between motivated Mars and playing-for-keeps Pluto is sparked in your committed relationship house. Make it official, Cancer — or make your exit if you're just not feeling the love.

