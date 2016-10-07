Do you want to cuddle on the couch or slay on the step-and-repeat? With the sun chilling in your domestic zone until the 22nd, indulge in nights in, home-cooked meals, and laughing at online videos. But, amorous Venus won't let you turn into a cat lady or an old, married couple before your time. Until the 18th, she's touring Scorpio and your festive, flamboyant fifth house, insisting on dress-up dates and sultry nights out. With the sun in Scorpio from the 22nd on, that show-stopping energy will linger on. Single? You could meet your match on the dance floor or at an upscale event.
Before the month is through, you could be half of a power couple. This mind-blowing merger could go down with the full moon in your success zone on the 16th. If you're in a relationship, you might even start a business with bae, a profitable side venture that pads your respective bank accounts. Just spell everything out on the front end to avoid a lovers' quarrel. On the 19th, a rare connection between motivated Mars and playing-for-keeps Pluto is sparked in your committed relationship house. Make it official, Cancer — or make your exit if you're just not feeling the love.
Before the month is through, you could be half of a power couple. This mind-blowing merger could go down with the full moon in your success zone on the 16th. If you're in a relationship, you might even start a business with bae, a profitable side venture that pads your respective bank accounts. Just spell everything out on the front end to avoid a lovers' quarrel. On the 19th, a rare connection between motivated Mars and playing-for-keeps Pluto is sparked in your committed relationship house. Make it official, Cancer — or make your exit if you're just not feeling the love.
To get the details on this look and more, click here.
All products by Revlon®, prices vary by retailer. PhotoReady Prime + AntiShine™ Balm, $12.99; PhotoReady Insta-Fix™ Makeup, $9.99; Brow Fantasy™, $8.99; ColorStay Not Just Nudes™ Shadow Palette in Romantic Nudes, $14.99; Dramatic Definition™ Mascara, $8.99; Powder Blush in Mauvelous, $10.79; ColorStay™ Lip Liner in Blush, $7.09; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor™ in HD Embrace, $8.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Nail Enamel in Hold 'Em, $7.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Diamond Top Coat, $7.99.
Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Holly Falcone at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Hallie Hutchinson for Muse Model Management. Model wearing Fendi at Albright Fashion Library dress and Mejuri earrings.
All products by Revlon®, prices vary by retailer. PhotoReady Prime + AntiShine™ Balm, $12.99; PhotoReady Insta-Fix™ Makeup, $9.99; Brow Fantasy™, $8.99; ColorStay Not Just Nudes™ Shadow Palette in Romantic Nudes, $14.99; Dramatic Definition™ Mascara, $8.99; Powder Blush in Mauvelous, $10.79; ColorStay™ Lip Liner in Blush, $7.09; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor™ in HD Embrace, $8.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Nail Enamel in Hold 'Em, $7.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Diamond Top Coat, $7.99.
Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Holly Falcone at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Hallie Hutchinson for Muse Model Management. Model wearing Fendi at Albright Fashion Library dress and Mejuri earrings.
Advertisement