Make a wish, Cancer! Your 11th house of hopes and dreams is lit up like Times Square this May, helping you visualize and manifest your heart's desires. Make a list during the new moon on the 6th. What qualities do you want in a mate and what is off limits? Having a clear picture is essential to drawing in a dream date. This is also the digital realm of the zodiac, so warm up those swiping fingers and set your dating apps ablaze. Prefer face time to screen time? Group activities could spawn some serious chemistry while Venus lingers in your teamwork zone until the 25th.



Membership has its privileges. On the 10th, feelings could heat up with someone who's been hovering in the friend zone as a Jupiter-Venus pairing helps you see them in a new light. Be candid about your interest, and by the 13th, things could get deliciously physical. The sun drifts into your 12th house of fantasy for a month on the 20th, bringing some fairytale magic to your romantic agenda. Reality? You may not like it, but don't go into the denial zone. If red flags are waving, you need to find out what's really going on. This doesn't have to be a deal-breaker, but it definitely needs to be dealt with. An old flame could be ignited after the 28th, when passionate Mars slips back into Scorpio and your fifth house of amour until the end of summer. In a relationship? You may have to revisit that subject again. But this time, make sure you resolve it for good.

