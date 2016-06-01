Fairytales do come true, Cancer, and June could bring living proof. The radiant sun and amorous Venus float through your 12th house of fantasy for more than half the month, helping you drop your guard and let love in. On the 2nd, the moon, lucky Jupiter, and seductive Pluto assemble into a rare and auspicious configuration called a trine. You could meet your match through a social activity, even the introduction of mutual friends. Tip: Let your friends fix you up early this month. If you're mourning a breakup, you have until the 20th to sob into your sorbet. But that day marks the summer solstice and the beginning of Cancer season as the sun swoops into your sign for a month. Ready, set, refresh! Shake off the moody blues and put yourself out there again. With amorous Venus making her annual stopover to Cancer from June 17 to mid-July, you'll be ultra magnetic.



With passionate Mars retrograde in your romance house until the 29th, an old flame could return, heating things up. But easy does it, Cancer, as fiery Mars can also make you attracted to trouble — and that's the last thing you need this summer. Lovers' quarrels could get ugly if you let them during this Mars phase. Set up a time-out chair for yourself, and go there when it's time to dial down the drama. Otherwise, you could burn bridges with bae. In late June, you probably need to create firmer boundaries, even in the most loving of relationships. Giver that you are, you can exhaust yourself with all those romantic overtures and supportive gestures. Make sure you have as much "me time" as you do "we time," because absence makes your heart grow fonder.

