You're a nurturer by nature, Cancer, but July is about putting yourself first. When you catch yourself rushing to help your sweetie, take pause. Over-giving can lead to resentment — and there ain't nothing sexy about that. July 4's new moon in Cancer is your personal Independence Day, so if you need to, create a little more autonomy in a relationship. Remember that absence makes the heart grow fonder. Let yourself shine like a fireworks display and be the life of the party all month. An exhilarating connection of Venus and Mars on the 6th could rouse a vacation romance. And with a full moon in your relationship house on the 19th, single Cancerians could attract a dynamic (and permanent) other half. Attached? A little space can create sparks, which might just lead your love to get down on bended knee.



Healthy bonding is the order of the day as ardent Venus forms a lucky triangle (a trine) with grounded Saturn on the 20th. You could meet your match at the gym or while doing yoga. Serenade your sweetie with green smoothies and an endorphin-fueled, post-gym romp. The sun moves on to Leo and your sensual second house on the 22nd, which helps you settle down once again. Romance each other with poetry. Slowing down allows good tension to build.

