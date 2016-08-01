Enough with the uncertainty, Cancer! In August, you’ll want to relax and have a mature, two-sided relationship — as opposed to staring at your phone, waiting for some kind of response. On the 2nd, the new moon and Mars turn your attention toward the strong, steady types, ones you maybe overlooked last month. You could meet through a work function, volunteering, or even at the gym. Already attached? Talks about practical matters like quality time, shared financial goals, and meeting each other's families may stir up some passion.



As your sentimental sign knows, relationships, like bourbon, get better with age. Playing the long game just works for your guarded sign. But monogamy doesn't have to mean monotony. From August 5 to 29, Venus sails through Virgo and your flirty, fun-loving third house. Roll out of the hammock and put some cultural activities on your calendar. Then, pencil in private time near the sultry full moon on the 18th; post-coital pillow talk could turn into planning a shared future. When the sun heads into Virgo on the 22nd, you'll love socializing as a couple. Meanwhile, single Cancers could find romance in the friend zone in August's final third — especially when truth-bearer Jupiter aligns with Venus on the 27th, bringing a soul-stirring confession to light.

