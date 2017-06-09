Lucie Fink Was A Wedding Cake Decorator For A Day & Here's What Happened

Decorating cakes is a huge food trend right now. #CakeDecorating has been tagged over 1.1 million times on Instagram alone, and thousands of shimmering, shareable videos are posted every day.
I wanted to see what actually goes into the making of a wedding cake, so I spent a day with Lauren Bohl White — the owner of A Simple Cake and A White Cake.
Together, we consulted with the bride; baked and trimmed our cake; filled, crumb-coated and frosted; and built/decorated it. We even made stunning, hand-cut sugar flowers brushed with metallic paint.
The process was unglamorous, tedious and entirely precarious, but the final payoff was visually stunning and worth every single minute. If you've ever wondered what goes into the making of these multi-layered, extravagant cakes, this video is for you!
