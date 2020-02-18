Where To Buy King Cakes Ahead Of Mardi Gras

This year, Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, February 25. As that's less than two weeks away, it's probably too late for most of us to plan a trip down to New Orleans to participate in the parades, decked out in beaded necklaces and feathered masks. However, it's not too late to bring a little piece of that Mardi Gras celebration to you by ordering a King Cake.
As one of the most delicious parts of Mardi Gras, King Cakes are, in their most traditional form, a ring of twisted cinnamon-y dough topped with icing and green, purple, and yellow sugar. Bakeries in Lousiana and across the U.S. offer their own versions of the official cake of Mardi Gras, and many of them are available to be delivered right to your doorstep. Take a look ahead to find out exactly where you can get this sweetest treat Fat Tuesday has to offer.
