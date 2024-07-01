Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

1,000% yes. My parents have advanced degrees, as do my sisters. We never talked about what they expected us to major in or how we would pay for it but it was always understood that we would go to college when we graduated. As I grow older I do wonder why my parents never pushed us to excel in school or apply for scholarships. School was covered by loans taken out by me and my parents and we are still paying for them now. I wish they taught me more financial literacy to understand how taking out $40,000 in loans would be impacting all of us financially to this day.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Almost none.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at a Cracker Barrel as a hostess. I’m pretty sure I just walked in and asked for an application.



Did you worry about money growing up?

We were comfortable but my parents fought a lot about finances. I think it boils down to my mom being stubborn and not wanting to follow a budget and my dad making some pretty bad financial decisions. He bought a business during the 2008 recession, which led to a disastrous time for our family, both financially and personally. It really impacted how I thought about money and how I would never cash out my 401(k) to fund other areas in my life. My dad and mom are still working into their 70s and don’t have much of a retirement to speak of.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, but that’s only because I am about to build a house and assume a huge mortgage because of the current interest rates. I am putting a lot of pressure on myself to be settled and the idea of being 40 with roommates scares the daylights out of me. I know I could be a renter forever but I feel like part of building wealth and being secure is having a place of my own.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

After I graduated college. And yes, I have a financial safety net but I may be blowing it on a down payment for a mortgage pretty soon.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No. Unfortunately both sides of my family have been working class for generations. We just recently discovered that on my dad’s side of the family, his mom, dad and grandpa were all renters their entire lives.