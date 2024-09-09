Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I got a bachelor’s degree from a private university. I’m a first-generation college student but it was always assumed I would go to college. My grandparents were always mad at my mom for not going and the importance of good grades was stressed from a young age. I was lucky to receive a lot of need-based financial aid as well as a small merit scholarship. I took out about $10,000 in loans over the four years to cover the remaining bit of tuition and I worked part-time jobs throughout college to have spending money.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Growing up, we didn’t have money, so there weren’t a lot of conversations about it. My mom had me at 21 and was a single mom. I watched her budget by hand at the kitchen table with a calculator all the time. I took a personal finance class my senior year of high school and mostly educated myself about money. I have always had a savings mindset because of my childhood.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My senior year of high school I worked 20 hours a week in the office of my local school district. I got the job because I had to pay for my own gas and any extra things like going out with friends. I also wanted to save up some money before going to university. I would have liked to get a job before this, but I didn’t have a car to get around in rural South Carolina where there is no public transportation.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I wouldn’t say I worried because we always had the necessities. I was definitely aware that we didn’t have as much money as most of my friends, but it wasn’t something I worried about.



Do you worry about money now?

I worried about money a lot right out of college when I was on my own with a super expensive lease. Now I have a six-month emergency fund in a high-yield savings account so I don’t usually worry anymore.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At 22. I moved to NYC after graduating from college and was on my own. My mom and grandparents would certainly help me if I needed some money but they aren’t well off themselves and wouldn’t be able to cover my rent or any large expenses.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.