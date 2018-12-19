9:05 p.m. — Take a detour on the way home to pick up some fancy cheese and chocolate coins for L. at the posh deli around the corner. I'm still getting the hang of the Sinterklaas traditions, as I didn't grow up with them, but I know getting treats is part of it, so I think it'll be a nice surprise for him. He texts to say he's running late, so I'm confident I'll get home before him, but then I'm disappointed when I see that our fairy lights on the balcony are on — which means he's already home and I won't be able to surprise him after all. In the end though, I'm the one surprised — I open the door to discover L. has set up an "apartment picnic" on the floor complete with cushions, candles, and a nice bottle of wine. We chat until late over parma ham, walnuts, rucola, fresh bread, and oven-baked camembert, and I ask him whether it's a new spin on Sinterklaas — only to discover that he had completely forgotten the holiday and was just feeling romantic. Obviously this makes it a hundred times cuter. $15.09