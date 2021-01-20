6:30 a.m. — V. wakes up for the day. After I nurse him, we get him dressed in a tiny tuxedo because it's the weekend so why not. We eat breakfast together while talking to my parents on FaceTime. After we're off with my parents, I hop in the shower and B. calls his parents. I then do a tiny tux photoshoot with V. I nurse him and put him down for a nap.



10:00 a.m. — We attend Zoom church. Someone who isn't a member of our congregation gives a wonderful sermon on acceptance and love — B. and I can't stop talking about how inspiring it is and how much we loved his perspective. V. wakes up around 11 and we do a quick lunch for him and some snacks for us before we head out to the Apple store. We get back home around 12:45 and B. and V. play for a while while I set up my computer for work tomorrow before I nurse V. and put him down for a nap around 2.



2 p.m. — B. and I eat a lunch of Moroccan stew that we heat up from the freezer. We talk for a bit and then lie down on the couch to finish Angels and Demons. V. wakes up around 3:30 and I give him a quick top-off nurse and we head out on our normal Sunday afternoon walk. Every Sunday, we sit on the Mall and play with V. We get down and the entire Mall is fenced in so we can't do our normal picnic play. It's unsurprisingly much more crowded than normal in front of the Capitol for a Sunday afternoon. We take in the new unscalable fence and the newly filled reflecting pool. There's a memorial toward the side for the Capitol police officer that was killed and tons more National Guard, Capitol Police, and MPD than normal. We head back home and hang around for a while.



6:20 p.m. — I make V. dinner and then we call my parents again. V. loves to show them what he's eating for dinner. After dinner, we do bath time. V. poops in the tub (become a parent, it's fun!). Then, while I'm holding him in his towel as B. scoops out the poop, washes the tub, and refills it to wash off V., V. pees on me. After a much longer bath than anticipated, I nurse V., and then B. and I eat a dinner of galette and carrots with hummus and start Strike, which is based on one of our favorite book series. B. refuses to let me fall asleep. We head to bed around 9:20, excited for an early night.



9:40 p.m. — V. has foiled our plans. He's up, screaming, and pounding on our feet from his crib. B. gets up to soothe him. One hour later and it isn't working. I give him some Tylenol — he must be working on those molars. One hour later and it still isn't working. Finally, at 11:30, we get him to fall asleep through a magic combo of rocking, snuggles in bed, and singing. We put him in the crib and both fall asleep exhausted.



1:30 a.m. — V. wakes up screaming again. It's about 45 minutes before we can get him back down. If my body decides to wake me up at 4 again I may keel over.



Daily Total: $0