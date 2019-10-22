Burrow’s New Rugs Are Made To Fit Your Style & Space

Burrow, the modular sofa mastermind, just launched its first-ever line of rugs. The new home collection aligns with the company's convenience-first mission of cutting out confusing pricing, sizes, and inconsistent quality options to make luxury goods more accessible — starting with direct customer feedback on what styles we actually want inside our spaces.
The eight rugs Burrow came up with are strategically crafted to fit multiple lifestyle needs; ranging from functional with kid- and pet-friendly options to fashionable with luxurious and plush, and even sustainable with options crafted from recycled materials. “When we approach new products, we ask what our customers need. We know that shopping for rugs online can be difficult – so we’ve developed a purposeful assortment considering both style and functionality, and clearly communicated the benefits of each," the VP of product, Evan Clabots, explained in a press release. Hand-crafted with ethically sourced material in India, each rug is available in two sizes (5' x 8' or 8' x 10') optimized for fitting in with sofas and coffee tables.
Ahead, shop the new goods that were crafted to fit your lifestyle and living space — from modern-patterned wool weaves to hand-tufted bohemian disco designs, extra-soft jute styles, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.