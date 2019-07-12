6 p.m. — I hit up my good friend from high school, D., who is in town for the week, to see if she wants to catch up. We go to a new center in my hometown (an hour from where I live now) that has a ton of food options. The highly rated taqueria calls my name, but since I had a burrito this morning, I decide on handrolls, two salmon ones with different marinades, and some greens mixed with seaweed salad. We also grab some boba drinks and talk about our lives. D. and I were best friends in high school and throughout college, but she now goes to a university up north and I rarely see her anymore. It's so nice to catch up! $30