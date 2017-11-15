There's close to nothing we love more than a good ol' traditional brunch. Except, of course, a brunch party. And because no drink goes as well with our eggs benny as a jazzed-up Bloody Mary (read it and weep, mimosa fans), what better favors to accompany a boozy breakfast-slash-lunch than these homemade kits? Short answer: none. Whip up these spicy goodies for you and your friends (complete with a mini bottle of Citrus Smirnoff), and see for yourself.
Bloody Mary Favors
Makes 10
What You'll Need
7 tbsp seafood seasoning
3 tbsp Worcestershire powder
1 tbsp pimento dulce (sweet smoked paprika)
1 tbsp ground mustard
10 1.5 x 2-inch zip-top bags
10 24-oz Ball mugs with lids
10 50ml bottles Smirnoff Citrus
10 miniature bottles Sriracha
10 small cans (5.5 oz) V-8, Clamato, or tomato juice
Instructions
1. In a bowl, whisk together seafood seasoning, Worcestershire powder, pimento, and mustard.
2. Place one slightly rounded tablespoon into each zip-top bag and seal.
3. Place spice bag in jar along with vodka, Sriracha, and juice.
Please drink responsibly.
SMIRNOFF Citrus. Vodka Infused With Natural Flavors. 30% Alc/Vol. The Smirnoff Co., Norwalk, CT.
