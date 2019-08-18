7:15 a.m. — I wake up too early for a Saturday in July, but my body clock is pretty set. I read more of the novel There There by Tommy Orange and snuggle a bit with my partner, C., who's still fast asleep. He's a freelance photographer, and he often works late and is more of a night owl. My daughter, Q., and I usually spend the weekends at his place, so that's where we are today. I go to check on Q. and hug her good morning. I make some Earl Grey tea for myself, and Q. makes herself a bowl of cereal (it's her summer vacation, so I'm pretty lax about letting her eat mostly whatever she wants). I'm not particularly hungry and so don't have anything besides the tea and some kiwi. We enjoy our breakfast together and hang out for a bit.