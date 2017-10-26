What To See In The 5 Raddest Brooklyn Neighborhoods

In many ways, Brooklyn is much more than a borough — it's become a phenomenon. At the same time, it suffers from somewhat of a spotty reputation. It's easy to hate on Brooklyn with its panoply of trendy cafes, bearded hipsters, and ever-climbing rent.
But, don't let neighborhoods like Williamsburg or Park Slope cloud your judgement on what Brooklyn is really like. The creative energy is incomparable, and there's something new to do every night of the week. Ahead, we've rounded up five of our favorite areas to frequent — and an activity suggestion so you can feel like a cool local.