4 Summer Beauty Looks For Those Who Are Over The Dewy Highlighter

When you think of Florida, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Is it the Art Deco architecture that, in our opinion, makes for the perfect IG backdrop? Or maybe it’s the lively boardwalks with vintage arcade games that our inner child just can’t resist? Either way, we can probably all agree that the Sunshine State is worth a visit this summer — especially if you're vying for some much-needed vitamin D. But instead of booking a flight to predictable party central (aka, Miami), look into heading a few hours north to the beachside town of Tampa — known for its turquoise-blue Gulf of Mexico waters, sans the crowds that plague its southern sister cities.
To get you in the beach-vacay mindset, try one of the below colorful beauty looks that we created using Rimmel London — from a perfectly imperfect abstract eye inspired by the choppy ocean waves to a tricolor lip reminiscent of the refreshing popsicles that’ll be stocked in our fridge all summer long. Fair warning: These looks will
probably definitely have you daydreaming at your desk until you can finally take your long-awaited PTO.
Pastel Waves
With abstract brushstrokes inspired by the choppy Gulf of Mexico, this look perfectly mixes (and matches) four complementary pastel shades. To create it, first choose your hues. Pro tip: Feel free to use any formula you’re comfortable with — from opaque, creamy shadows to holographic, pressed powders like Rimmel London Magnif'eyes Holographic Mono Eyeshadow. Next, use a compact eyeshadow brush to start painting on each shade, starting closest to your waterlines and working your way out to your creases. Don’t worry about being perfect, this look lends itself well to an unsteady hand.
Bright Sides
This unique take on the traditional bright lip is giving us major Florida vibes thanks to its three colorful shades. And luckily for all of us, it’s actually surprisingly easy to recreate. First, swipe a plum-purple hue onto only half of your upper lip, carefully creating a line straight down the middle of your Cupid’s bow. Next, fill in the other half of your lip with a fuschia or pink shade, like Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Heartbeat. To finish the look, sweep a coral color onto your entire lower lip. Pro tip: If you’ll be in the sun all day, skip the satin or creamy lipsticks and reach for a moisturizing matte formula that’ll last.
Brow Power
Inspired by birds of paradise — a native flower of Florida, known for its bright colors and angular lines — this creative look gives your bold brows a pop of color. Start by shaping and filling them in with Rimmel London Brow This Way Fibre Pencil. Next, pick a bright shadow that speaks to you, and start lining your browbones — extending from the bridge of your nose all the way to the ends of your brows. Pro tip: Create as thick or as thin of a line as you want depending on how bold of a look you’re going for.
Vivid Flush
When summer humidity finally sets in, it’s time to give heavy contouring a break. Instead, opt for a lighter, sun-kissed version that both accentuates those cheekbones and gives off a healthy dose of color. Simply mix your favorite bronzer with a light pink or peach blush, and liberally apply it to your cheeks. Pro tip: Use a fluffy, domed blush brush to sweep on the formulas from your cheekbones to the apples of your cheeks. Top off the look with a dewy, clear gloss like Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! in Crystal Clear and a simple, bright eyeliner to really make the summery look stand out.
