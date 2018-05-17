4 Summer Beauty Looks For Those Who Are Over The Dewy Highlighter

When you think of Florida, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Is it the Art Deco architecture that, in our opinion, makes for the perfect IG backdrop? Or maybe it’s the lively boardwalks with vintage arcade games that our inner child just can’t resist? Either way, we can probably all agree that the Sunshine State is worth a visit this summer — especially if you're vying for some much-needed vitamin D. But instead of booking a flight to predictable party central (aka, Miami), look into heading a few hours north to the beachside town of Tampa — known for its turquoise-blue Gulf of Mexico waters, sans the crowds that plague its southern sister cities.