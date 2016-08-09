Bridesmaid Confessions: "I Was In The Bridal Party From Hell"

Was It Worth The $$$? What was the craziest part of being a bridesmaid? "I caught the MOH talking shit about me at the shower, and she got me so worked up I had to walk out and cried like a teenager."



What was the worst part of being a bridesmaid?"The women were horrendous. All they did was complain and talk about each other. It made me sick to be around it."



What was the best part? "Seeing my friend finally find happiness and get what she was looking for for so long. I cried like a baby at the ceremony and through all of the speeches."



Do you think being a bridesmaid is worth it? "I have been a bridesmaid quite a few times; the only time I can say that I really thought it was worth it was for my best friend and for my brother’s wedding. Other than that, let me be a guest and wear what I want."



Would you do it again? "No. I am pretty sure everyone who really knows me knows better than to ask me. I have one really good friend left to get married, who would probably ask me to be her MOH and she knows I won’t do it. I told her I would give a toast."

