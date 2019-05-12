8:30 a.m. — I wake up feeling pretty well rested. This is the most sleep I've gotten in a long time! I have all sorts of plans to get things done, but I end up reading on my phone and talking to N. for awhile. He's a super early person, so he's already done laundry and dishes — looks like he's been productive for both of us! He then brings me an egg sandwich in bed. He's the best. N. then heads out and drops his kids to hang with his sister while he goes to play tennis. Finally, I get up and hop in the shower. My son is up, so I make him an omelet and toast and tell him to shower so I can take him for a haircut. I check in on my daughter before I leave and find that she's still sleeping, so I wake her up as she needs to get ready for a Girl Scout event. The haircut is pretty quick and they do a good job ($20.95 including a $5 tip). We then head to watch my nephew's game. It's a gorgeous day, so I'm glad to be outside, but they lose in overtime, which stinks. $20.95