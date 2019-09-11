4:30 p.m. — She's out but did not take any of the furniture in the room, which K. told me she would. This is a joke. R. drives over to help with the mattress while I sprint up and down the stairs to bring it all out to the curb. I've been subconsciously preparing for this all month with my StairMaster/arms kick at the gym. I don't have time to be mad right now, but know I am going to have a whole slew of emotions roll over me once I hand in these keys. I hand them in with minutes to spare. I text C., and we talk about how pissed we are about how this all went down. She Venmos me $10 to buy myself a drink.