Every time another brand expands its size range, we do a little happy shopping dance. But, when we heard our latest fast-fashion obsession, Boohoo, had crafted a plus-size collection that fits up to size 20, well, we figured that called for more of a high-kicking, choreographed flash mob.
After dreaming about wearing those perfect pastel pullovers and flirty (but not cutesy) floral frocks, we chatted with Katie Curran, Boohoo’s senior PR manager, about the company's newest style endeavor. “Fashion is all about expressing your personality, no matter what your size," she told us. "And, so, developing a plus-size collection was a natural progression and one that the customer is really excited about."
While we admit that part of Boohoo's charm is its wallet-friendly prices, it's really the flattering designs that have us adding to cart time and time again. “We really felt it was a great opportunity to improve our offer to the customer," said Curran. "There were very few brands offering on-trend fashion in plus sizes at Boohoo prices.” We heard that!
Scroll on through the lookbook of upcoming and currently available wares. And, sure, if you want to start kicking up your heels a bit, we totally don't mind.