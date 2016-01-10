This bodyweight workout will get you major results. And the best part? It doesn't require any equipment.
Not sure what kind of workout you're looking for this month? Browse our 30-day fitness challenges for some inspiration.
Indoor runners, listen up — the treadmill's great during the winter months, but watch out for these five common mistakes. Even the most seasoned among us can make them. Watch those heels, folks.
If your resolution was to pack your lunch more often, this one's for you. Self has three inventive recipes to shake up your desk lunch doldrums.
What you eat during the day can have a major impact on your nights. These five foods can help promote a good night's sleep, and it doesn't hurt that they're delicious on their own (hello, mozzarella).
