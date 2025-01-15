Latina-Owned Body Care Brands to Keep You Hydrated All Winter Long

I've always loved winter. There's something so tender about cozying up on the couch in front of my electric fireplace in my long-sleeve PJ set and fuzzy socks while reading a historic romance novel. What isn't as delightful to my senses: the dry skin, chapped lips, and itchy scalp that often come with the cold, dry season of hibernation.
If your skin has been feeling parched, it may be time to tweak your skincare routine, at least during these frigid months. To hydrate your skin — face and body — and guard you from dryness, flakes, and irritation, we’ve gathered some of our favorite Latine-owned brands carrying lotions, oils, and body butters that keep your skin protected and nourished.
