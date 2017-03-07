When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Remember way back in January when we swore to start adorning our faces with more color? Well, we're happy to report that the exercise is going swimmingly. Case in point: This two-tone bold eye look that's chic, artsy, and very easy to recreate. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Line your lashline using a matte, blue gel liner and an angled brush.
Step 2. Gently pat a matte blue eyeshadow over your liner to intensify the color.
Step 3. Line the outer third of your bottom lashline with white, cream eyeshadow. (We love this one.)
Step 4. Layer a matte red eyeshadow on top of the white line and finish off with a few coats of mascara.
