When it comes to our skin-care routines, we have our tried-and-true products that we couldn't imagine ever not using, and then we have those with glowing (pun intended) reviews that we've been compiling into an embarrassingly long "must try" list. (Clearly, we're not subscribing to Kondo just yet.) So where does Bliss' new Rose Gold Rescue collection land? The latter, and once you try it, the former — especially if you have sensitive skin.
Wondering where the rose gold part comes in? Each and every product from the line is infused with rose flower water and colloidal gold — two ingredients that hydrate and serve as a shield to free radicals, respectively. They're also cruelty-free and free from parabens, synthetic fragrance, and other harsh ingredients. What's more, the brand is giving them away to three lucky winners — plus a $2,000 (!) Bliss gift card to one super lucky winner. Click here for a chance to win, and then scroll on to read why you deserve some bling on your vanity — as if you needed any convincing of that.
