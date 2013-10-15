Cold feet are the worst, whether they're your own or your snuggle-mate's. Before you submit yourself (or someone else) to a season of wearing socks to bed, consider refreshing your linen closet with a few incredibly soft, comfortable (and stylish) blankets. We've gathered up the dreamiest throws, quilts, and coverlets around — and you'd better believe we're experts in the field of warm-and-cozy. So, the next time you're ready to pull a blanket up to your chin and really snuggle in, these are the textiles that'll keep you toasty. See ya later, icicle toes!