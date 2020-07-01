How Black Women Across The Country Are Reclaiming Joy

What my photos capture: “That it’s okay to feel beautiful, it’s okay to love yourself, it’s okay to have fun and treat yourself, and it’s okay to cut out toxic people. We all deserve to be happy, so don’t feel bad to do what you want for yourself. That’s how I felt while taking my self-portraits: to be 100% myself at all times. I also wanted to capture Ariona, who is my sister from another mother and mister — we have done a bunch of fun projects together so I loved including her in the creative mix. Outside of photography, she has been a great support for me during this crazy time and I am so appreciative to have her in my life.”