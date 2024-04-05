For Black Women, Dating Sucks. But That Doesn’t Mean We Should Settle

For Black women who have been single for a while, the difficulties that come with navigating an unpredictable dating scene will undoubtedly impact our self-worth. When this happens, we owe it to ourselves to be honest about these struggles while remembering that the absence of romantic love in our lives does not mean we are not worthy of its receipt. We also need to remember that romantic love isn’t the be-all and end-all. While there’s nothing wrong with wanting romance in our lives, we need to give just as much attention to the relationship we have with ourselves. Love is a choice. We choose to love others in the same way we choose to love ourselves, so don’t relinquish the essence of who you are and be kind to yourself while you wait for a love that is worthy of you.