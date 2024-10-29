Toxic Mold Is In My Body. I Feel, Act & Look Like A Different Person

The thickest fog took seven months to lift. Improvements were barely perceptible to begin with but my doctor’s strategies proved helpful in time: a very dull and scrupulous diet, herbs for liver support, daily sweating, and crucially, charcoal tablets that bind with mold. The thing about coaxing mold out of your body is that you can’t rush it. Low and slow is the directive. Gradual. Gentle. I have some bulldozer tendencies, which I can assure you are a tragic mismatch for this sort of thing. Binders like charcoal provoke mold — a living organism, remember — and rouse it from dormancy. Meaning if you pummel your body with binders, the mold starts to dance in there, and things get dark for you out here. Today, a year on, I feel about 80% normal, though recently I got sick four times in two months. Testing has revealed I’m holding onto only negligible levels of mold — but who knows if mold-altered immune systems ever fully bounce back? A friend was exposed in college some 20 years ago and has long cleared it from her system. Today, though, she has to take “very good care” of herself and “sleep perfectly” else she catches every airborne virus going. Similar sentiments to the effect of “I never fully recovered” or “I still feel off all these years later” are not uncommon in online mold communities, though others report vitality in the aftermath.