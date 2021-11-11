Brooklinen’s Singles Day Sale Is Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

Brooklinen's signature duvet, sheet, and pillowcase set (now available in several limited edition colors, too!) is a bestseller for a reason. With a 480-thread count and tens of thousands of glowing reviews, these sateen sheets have a smooth, shiny, and oh-so-soft finish that has buyers raving.



Ratings: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 18,946 reviews



Reviewers say: "As a woman 'of a certain age,' my sleep has started to become interrupted by overheating. I have cooling mattress pads, a cooling blanket, and none of it worked. At the same time, I decided to get some nice sheets for myself, and BAM! The first night with these wonderfully soft sheets, I woke up realizing I slept through the night, no sweat (literally). Finally, an end to the night sweats! I look forward to going to bed, knowing I'll sleep soundly and comfortably." — Allison, Brooklinen reviewer