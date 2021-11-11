Brooklinen’s Singles Day Sale Is Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

Brooklinen's best-selling sheets, duvet covers, and comforters don’t come cheap, but they seem to be worth every (pretty) penny you’ll shell out for the bed-ready goods. The brand’s linens are easy to wash, built to last, and — most importantly — comfortably conducive to that rejuvenating night's sleep everyone's always talking. Well, we’ve got some good news — you don't actually have to cough up all that cash because Brooklinen just unleashed a quick-hit sale in honor of Singles Day, with 15% off sitewide from now until 11:59 PM on November 11. Because bundling Brooklinen’s sheet sets already affords shoppers some convenient savings, this extra price-chop is an added incentive to up your bedding game (or that of someone on your holiday shopping list). But you have to hustle — Singles Day is just that, and you only have a handful of hours to shop the sale. Oh, and to sweeten the solo-celebration markdowns, the brand’s bestsellers are now available in a palette of cheery, limited-edition colors and prints. Below we've lined up everything from beloved bedding sets to colorful comforters worth scoring for 15% off.
Brooklinen's signature duvet, sheet, and pillowcase set (now available in several limited edition colors, too!) is a bestseller for a reason. With a 480-thread count and tens of thousands of glowing reviews, these sateen sheets have a smooth, shiny, and oh-so-soft finish that has buyers raving.
Ratings: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 18,946 reviews
Reviewers say: "As a woman 'of a certain age,' my sleep has started to become interrupted by overheating. I have cooling mattress pads, a cooling blanket, and none of it worked. At the same time, I decided to get some nice sheets for myself, and BAM! The first night with these wonderfully soft sheets, I woke up realizing I slept through the night, no sweat (literally). Finally, an end to the night sweats! I look forward to going to bed, knowing I'll sleep soundly and comfortably." — Allison, Brooklinen reviewer
While you're upgrading your bedding, why not treat yourself to an extra-soft robe made from 100% Turkish cotton? Also available in an array of other eye-catching colorways, Brooklinen's plush robe is as cozy as its sheets and quilts — which really says something.
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 737 reviews
Reviewers say: "I was in desperate need for a good plushy robe and boy did this one deliver! I love this thing. I thought it would be too heavy but it isn’t. It’s just the right amount of fluff and plush. The sleeves are a tad too long for me but I just rolled them up once and that fixed it!" — Emily, Brooklinen reviewer
The key to a good night's sleep is usually a good duvet or comforter. Don't believe me? Just ask all the reviewers who swear by Brooklinen's sateen-covered-down blanket. Best of all, it doesn't matter if you run hot or cold: The shop offers several different weight options, from all-season to ultra-warm.
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 2,269 reviews
Reviewers say: "I think the lightweight comforter is just right for all four seasons. It’s not too hot in the humid New England summer months here, and I can always add an extra blanket in the winter if needed and it’s perfect. It feels like you’re wrapped in a cloud." — Taylor, Brooklinen reviewer
If you can't decide between a blanket or a comforter, try Brooklinen's uber-soft, hand-stitched quilt — each one takes an artisan six days to complete. This blanket is weighted enough to keep you warm, but the breathable cotton fabrication won’t suffocate your skin. The bold-but-neutral colorways and minimal contrast stitching don’t hurt, either.
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 318 reviews
Reviewers say: "My boyfriend and I recently upgraded our whole sleeping situation and, both of us being hot sleepers, honestly looked around for weeks for a simple lightweight quilt. It seemed like an easy thing to look for in theory but after endless browsing, we came across Brooklinen and found exactly what we were looking for. It's absolutely perfect. It's beautiful, lightweight and durable." — Heather, Brooklinen reviewer
These sheets — made of both cotton and Himalayan cashmere — are soft, breathable, and lightweight. If you're looking to graduate from the standard cotton bedding you've had for years, Brooklinen's heavenly cashmere sheet bundle is a worthwhile upgrade.
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 808 reviews
Reviewers say: "These heathered cashmere sheets are so soft and luxurious! They are the coziest sheets to snuggle into in the wintertime and yet light and breathable enough that I use them during every season!" — Tammy, Brooklinen reviewer
This jewel-toned linen sheet set will liven up your room while keeping you warm throughout the winter and cool during the hotter nights. Brooklinen devotees are obsessed with the airy, soft, and sustainable fabric; several reviewers likened their new bedding to a perfectly worn t-shirt.
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 2,747 reviews
Reviewers say: "I'm so happy I purchased this set!! It's so soft, a different kind of soft, and just so comforting. I love the look of linen. Already washed several times ... and it's turned out perfect. I also like that the flat sheet is bigger than a normal flat sheet (I purchased king size). I'd rather have a little extra to wrap myself up in [than] be playing tug of war. 10/10 would recommend this product." — Leigh, Brooklinen reviewer
