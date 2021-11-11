Brooklinen’s Singles Day Sale Is Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

While you're upgrading your bedding, why not treat yourself to an extra-soft robe made from 100% Turkish cotton? Also available in an array of other eye-catching colorways, Brooklinen's plush robe is as cozy as its sheets and quilts — which really says something.



Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 737 reviews



Reviewers say: "I was in desperate need for a good plushy robe and boy did this one deliver! I love this thing. I thought it would be too heavy but it isn’t. It’s just the right amount of fluff and plush. The sleeves are a tad too long for me but I just rolled them up once and that fixed it!" — Emily, Brooklinen reviewer