How To Be Birth Control For Halloween

If you're in your early 20s or you just have an ornery streak, chances are, someone has told you to have a "safe" Halloween this year. Why not take their advice literally, and dress up as the safest costume there is: Birth control.
You can get more creative with this inherently feminist ensemble than you might initially imagine. The world of birth control is vast, and there are more options (for your health, and your Halloween party) than just hormonal pills. You could be an IUD, a contraceptive patch, a glow-in-the-dark condom, a vaginal ring, or a diaphragm.
Here are some options to help you have the most fun, creative, and super safe Halloween.