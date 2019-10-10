R29’s insights team first collected data from focus groups and surveys of more than 1,500 Black women. Then, Birchbox and the Unbothered team used these insights to guide the direction of the "It's Your Crown" Hair Kit and "Stay Radiant" Skin Kit (both $38) to give consumers exactly what they said they’re looking for: an efficient way of discovering top-shelf hair and skin products — while supporting businesses developed by Black beauty and grooming professionals. Across both kits, 50% of products are from are from Black-founded or Black-owned brands, while the Black, queer illustrator-designer Loveis Wise was commissioned to create the product cards included in each box.