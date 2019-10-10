As an industry, beauty is leaning further and further into the "personalized." That said, Black women have been historically underserved in this realm, particularly when it comes to hair and skin care. That's precisely why Birchbox and Unbothered, R29's editorial destination for Black millennial women, teamed up to go directly to the source and find out what Black consumers actually need. The result: two specially curated beauty kits.
R29’s insights team first collected data from focus groups and surveys of more than 1,500 Black women. Then, Birchbox and the Unbothered team used these insights to guide the direction of the "It's Your Crown" Hair Kit and "Stay Radiant" Skin Kit (both $38) to give consumers exactly what they said they’re looking for: an efficient way of discovering top-shelf hair and skin products — while supporting businesses developed by Black beauty and grooming professionals. Across both kits, 50% of products are from are from Black-founded or Black-owned brands, while the Black, queer illustrator-designer Loveis Wise was commissioned to create the product cards included in each box.
This partnership marks Birchbox's ongoing effort to build a more inclusive assortment by investing in Black-owned brands; Birchbox is in discussion with these brands, and in particular the ones developed by Black beauty and grooming professionals, on partnership opportunities in 2020.
So at every stage, this collaboration can truly be called "consumer-first." And it's one that fully — and finally — meets its intended audience's needs. To find out more about the collab, click here.