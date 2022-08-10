Each box includes 24 rolls that are three-ply and 250 sheets — but what does that actually mean? In terms of circumference, what I can tell you is these fit onto a regular toilet paper roll stand, and there's decent wiggle room in the caddy. In other words, they're not as wide as the super-plushy, extra-absorbent toilet paper rolls you find at your local supermarket or drugstore, but these Bippy rolls are also not as slim as some of the aforementioned bamboo TPs. Each 24-pack box can be purchased one time for $38, or you can subscribe at a rate of $32.30 (you can select how frequently you want the box to deliver). Apparently, for a household of two people, one 24-roll box should last 1.5 months.