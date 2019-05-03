You'll Never Guess The Weird Inspiration Behind This $12 Cult Favorite

In the early 1970s, chemist and cosmetic scientist Dieter Beier began his research into oil-based skin-care products. The German native was living in South Africa at the time, where he acquired personal-care distribution company Union Swiss and ushered in a new era of skin-care research and development, exploring the potential of oil as a secure, oxygen-free storage unit for vitamins and other natural ingredients. Beier wanted to create a product that combined the "best of both worlds": the potency of an oil, with the light, fast-absorbing wear of a cream.