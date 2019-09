You'll Never Guess The Weird Inspiration Behind This $12 Cult Favorite

After receiving more positive feedback through their own clinical trials, the duo updated the packaging to market it as a problem-solver, not just a topical treatment. Over the next five years, Bio-Oil became a bestseller first in South Africa, then a global phenomenon well into the 2000s, entering markets in the U.K., United States, and more. Now, it's available in 125 countries and has received hundreds of awards internationally. In 2018, over three decades after its initial launch, it was even named one of CVS' bestselling products of the year