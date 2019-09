How To Get A Bikini Wax When You Have An STI

Kasey Buono, esthetician and owner of Bare Skincare in Newton Centre, MA, advises that, “To be safe, a lot of places would like you to disclose if you have any type of STI.”One risk, Buono explains, is that at less careful salons, the stick used to apply the wax is sometimes dipped back into the wax. “If that wax isn't brought back to a boiling point after that particular client, there is a risk of cross contamination and spreading whatever virus present,” Buono says. In order to ensure the safest, most hygienic experience possible, Buono recommends calling ahead to ensure that the spa doesn’t “double dip” — instead, that they use a new stick for each application of wax.Jane*, who has HSV and gets waxed, agrees. “If your esthetician re-dips the stick into the wax, put on the brakes immediately and tell her you no longer want the rest of the waxing treatment,” because that’s a sign of an unhygienic establishment, she says.Something else important to know is that if you’re having any active symptoms of your STI — like genital warts due to HPV or sores due to herpes — you should avoid getting waxed until the symptoms subside. “The rule of thumb is you should never wax someone with an active STI, like a herpes outbreak,” explains Buono. Dr. Hutcherson adds that you should avoid being waxed if you have an active lesion, but also if you have prodromal herpes symptoms (signs that an outbreak is coming), like itching or tingling, as well.This is to avoid potential transmission (even though risk is low), but also because it can be incredibly painful for you, something Kelly* learned the hard way: ”I have gone in a couple times with an outbreak and the wax ripped the sore off. That was a little painful!” But, she says, “Even with an outbreak, [my esthetician] never said anything to me about it or made me feel uncomfortable.”Finally, rest assured that HIV transmission during a wax really isn’t something to worry about, Dr. Hutcherson says. “Sometimes you can get micro blood when waxing due to skin irritation, but it’s never enough for HIV transmission,” she says.Ultimately, “Women who have any sort of STI shouldn't feel judged if they are going to get waxed. I know if someone came to my spa, I wouldn't care,” Buono says. And most people don’t notice a difference before and after their diagnosis. Says Theresa*, “nothing has changed pre- and post-diagnosis. I still love to get waxed.”*Name changed at person’s request.