How To Get A Bikini Wax When You Have An STI



What difference does an STI diagnosis make when it comes to getting a professional bikini wax? Well, that depends. “Both herpes and HPV are transmitted through skin-to-skin contact,” while HIV is transmitted only through bodily fluids, according to Hilda Hutcherson, MD, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Columbia University. Dr. Hutcherson adds, though, that the herpes virus can shed even without obvious sores or symptoms.



However, at most reputable waxing salons, the esthetician performing the waxing will wear gloves, creating a barrier between the person’s vulva and vagina and her own skin. If she doesn’t, Dr. Hutcherson warns that you should find a salon where gloves are a given — and that's just as much to protect you as it is to protect the technicians. “Sometimes if the technicians don’t wear gloves, they can transmit a virus like HSV-1 (commonly referred to as oral herpes, but which can also be transmitted to someone’s genitals) from a cold sore if they touch their lip and then your genitals,” says Dr. Hutcherson. “They may be having symptoms and don’t realize it.”