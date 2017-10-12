If you've ever put in hard time living with a less-than-aspirational bathroom as a renter or owner (NYC fam, don't be shy), you know the distinct mixture of jealousy and bliss you feel when walking into a washroom that can only be described as #goals. Warm, heated tiles greet your toes, soft LED lights make you look like an Instagram model (so this is selfie lighting?), and spa-worthy wooden touches convince you you could park yourself right there and start paying rent. Not a dinged-up mirror or leaky shower head in sight.
Familiar with this type of interior envy? It's high time to leave the ghost of bathrooms past behind and upgrade to the tricked-out, totally Zen bathrooms of the future. From a motion-sensor light-up mirror to an electric towel-warming rack (yep, those exist) to one of Moen's innovative, magnetic shower heads, these easy buys can turn a functioning-at-best bathroom into the coolest spot in your pad. Just don't be too surprised if you spend a little more time getting ready each morning.