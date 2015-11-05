7 Podcasts To Inspire Your Work Hustle

Whether you’re job hunting, just trying to get ahead at your office, or, frankly, totally unsure of what you want to do with your life, the workplace can be a lonely (and overwhelming!) place. But I have some good news: There are some crazy-cool creative women already waiting to give you advice. You just have to know where to look.
We’ve rounded up seven of the best podcasts out there for serious career inspiration, all filled with amazing insight for every step of your professional life. And with many of them clocking in at around 30 minutes, it’s the perfect motivation for your morning commute or lunch break. So grab your earbuds, open up your iTunes, and get listening.
We’ve rounded up seven of the best podcasts out there for serious career inspiration, all filled with amazing insight for every step of your professional life. And with many of them clocking in at around 30 minutes, it’s the perfect motivation for your morning commute or lunch break. So grab your earbuds, open up your iTunes, and get listening.