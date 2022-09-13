The Under-$100 Buys R29 Shopping Editors Loved In August

Fall is just around the corner — and pumpkin spice everything has already begun to descend onto Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and other lovely establishments. As we lean into the most basique season of the year, we can't think of a better summer sendoff than our latest installment of monthly under-$100 favorites.
With brisker weather fast approaching, we're gearing up for fall 'fit checks and hydrating skin care to combat the dry temps. Among the choice items, you'll find innovative detergent sheets, *the* perfect white button-down, and the cute, sustainable backpack that's somehow made from water bottles. (Not to mention, one box of extremely worth-it, gluten-free pumpkin spice cookies.) Ahead, scope out 25 slides of pure shopping genius – from R29's very own shopping geniuses.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.