Somehow, the summer is finally coming to an end. However, we still plan on squeezing out a few more beach days, (literal) hot girl walks, and everything else the season has to offer. In fact, the summer vibes remain ever-present in our latest installment of our monthly MVPs — aka, the best under-$100 stuff our expert shopping editors tried (and loved) last month.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: For shopping savants like ourselves that enjoy the occupational perk of testing out new releases, viral products, and other must0haves, we know what's good — and perhaps more importantly, what's maybe not worth the hype. If something's made it into our favorites column, you know it's the real deal. From dewy body oil to sporty (and on-sale!) Teva sandals to the most luxe sunscreen you'll find under $10, we're making the most of the last few weeks of sun-soaked days with the 21 expert-vetted finds ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
