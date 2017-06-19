If jet-setting off to the tropics every weekend doesn't quite factor into your summer budget (if it does, please take us with you), then sun-soaked, city-central alternatives are key. Enter the tiki bar. Tiki translates to "a wood or stone image of a Polynesian supernatural power." And through the decades lounges inspired by these potent talisman, and the island culture they hail from, have popped up around the country. Tiki bars have become the vibey locales we flock to for sipping tropically-themed spirits and escaping (without the pricey plane fare).
So if you're looking to escape from a certain city this summer without dropping major $$ or vacation time, then check out eight of the best tiki bars ahead. We've rounded up the island-inspired oases of your vacation dreams, from Minneapolis to Denver and even Houston. Hit a spot near you or plan a road trip to sip them all!