The 5 Best Shoes For All Your Summer Hangs

The recent phenom of dad dressing is a fun one to watch, certainly, but it takes a very specific aesthetic and attitude to walk around in chunky sneakers like you own the place. And because we know not everyone aspires to dress like the parents from a '90s sitcom, we've kept an eye on the other footwear silhouettes tipping the scales this season. The good news: There's plenty of current, non-intimidating styles to go around.