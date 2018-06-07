The 5 Best Shoes For All Your Summer Hangs

The recent phenom of dad dressing is a fun one to watch, certainly, but it takes a very specific aesthetic and attitude to walk around in chunky sneakers like you own the place. And because we know not everyone aspires to dress like the parents from a '90s sitcom, we've kept an eye on the other footwear silhouettes tipping the scales this season. The good news: There's plenty of current, non-intimidating styles to go around.
Our top picks hail from the classic, comfy Clarks lineup available at Nordstrom.com, which features a solid mix of wear-with-anything mules and supported platform sandals that will seamlessly fit into any wardrobe. To help you envision how to wear each pair, we matched up our faves with coordinated outfits you can sport to all of your hot-weather engagements. Meet the new rotation of cute summer footwear for the dad-shoe-averse, ahead.
Advertisement
The Sport Wedge
These easy-on, easy-off sandals will come in handy for work and play. Want a breezy look fit to take on the weekend? Go for a graphic-print maxi, clear door-knocker earrings, and a roomy tote to store the odds and ends you insist on carrying with you everywhere.
These easy-on, easy-off sandals will come in handy for work and play. Want a breezy look fit to take on the weekend? Go for a graphic-print maxi, clear door-knocker earrings, and a roomy tote to store the odds and ends you insist on carrying with you everywhere.
The Platform Lace-Up
This dressed-up sneaker has all the trappings of a clutch summer shoe: a white leather upper to match your lighter wardrobe, cushy support so you can make the most of the extra sunshine, and espadrille-like rope detailing, just because. Floral embroidered jeans and a retro square top are the perfect outfit companions for wherever the season takes you.
This dressed-up sneaker has all the trappings of a clutch summer shoe: a white leather upper to match your lighter wardrobe, cushy support so you can make the most of the extra sunshine, and espadrille-like rope detailing, just because. Floral embroidered jeans and a retro square top are the perfect outfit companions for wherever the season takes you.
The Neutral Mule
What won't this shoe go with? To put it to the test, we paired it with a wild leopard-print skirt and a fun tiger tee. Then we added linear gold earrings and a tiny ice-bucket bag to keep the look from feeling too groupie-at-a-concert, although, it is kind of perfect for all those summer extracurriculars, too.
What won't this shoe go with? To put it to the test, we paired it with a wild leopard-print skirt and a fun tiger tee. Then we added linear gold earrings and a tiny ice-bucket bag to keep the look from feeling too groupie-at-a-concert, although, it is kind of perfect for all those summer extracurriculars, too.
The Cork Slingback
Slingbacks are having a moment this year, and we're fully embracing it. The navy pair works well with all denim, so start there and build the rest of the look around it. We added in a trendy wrap blouse and rosé-hued accessories that hint at what we really want to be doing right now.
Slingbacks are having a moment this year, and we're fully embracing it. The navy pair works well with all denim, so start there and build the rest of the look around it. We added in a trendy wrap blouse and rosé-hued accessories that hint at what we really want to be doing right now.
The Perforated Sandal
Platforms already have a vintage vibe going for them, so just go with it by styling these perforated ones with a look that feels equally nostalgic. We opted for a polka-dotted matching set, a teeny black diamond necklace, and an affordable straw tote that's picnic/beach/BBQ-ready.
Platforms already have a vintage vibe going for them, so just go with it by styling these perforated ones with a look that feels equally nostalgic. We opted for a polka-dotted matching set, a teeny black diamond necklace, and an affordable straw tote that's picnic/beach/BBQ-ready.
Advertisement