The 5 Best Shoes For All Your Summer Hangs

Alison Ives
The recent phenom of dad dressing is a fun one to watch, certainly, but it takes a very specific aesthetic and attitude to walk around in chunky sneakers like you own the place. And because we know not everyone aspires to dress like the parents from a '90s sitcom, we've kept an eye on the other footwear silhouettes tipping the scales this season. The good news: There's plenty of current, non-intimidating styles to go around.
Our top picks hail from the classic, comfy Clarks lineup available at Nordstrom.com, which features a solid mix of wear-with-anything mules and supported platform sandals that will seamlessly fit into any wardrobe. To help you envision how to wear each pair, we matched up our faves with coordinated outfits you can sport to all of your hot-weather engagements. Meet the new rotation of cute summer footwear for the dad-shoe-averse, ahead.
Clarks
Palm Shine Wedge Sandal
$119.95
Kenneth Jay Lane
Clear Doorknocker Earring
$75.00
Charles & Keith
Hobo Shoulder Bag
$69.00
Mara Hoffman
Valentina Color-block Organic Cotton-voile...
$295.00
The Sport Wedge
These easy-on, easy-off sandals will come in handy for work and play. Want a breezy look fit to take on the weekend? Go for a graphic-print maxi, clear door-knocker earrings, and a roomy tote to store the odds and ends you insist on carrying with you everywhere.
Clarks
Teadale Rhea
$130.00
Intermix
Mirella Striped Bustier
$198.00
Illesteva
Marianne Cat-eye Acetate And Gold-tone Sun...
$190.00
La Vie Rebecca Taylor
La Vie Floral Embroidered Anais Jean
$295.00
& Other Stories
Bee Embossed Pendant Ring
$25.00
The Platform Lace-Up
This dressed-up sneaker has all the trappings of a clutch summer shoe: a white leather upper to match your lighter wardrobe, cushy support so you can make the most of the extra sunshine, and espadrille-like rope detailing, just because. Floral embroidered jeans and a retro square top are the perfect outfit companions for wherever the season takes you.
Clarks
Amara Mule
$159.95
Anine Bing
Tiger Tee
$99.00
Raey
Raey Bias Godet Leopard-print Twill Slip S...
$225.00
Neely & Chloe
No. 42 The Ice Bucket Bag Pebble
$238.00
Rue Gembon
Elensio Gold Earrings
$47.00
The Neutral Mule
What won't this shoe go with? To put it to the test, we paired it with a wild leopard-print skirt and a fun tiger tee. Then we added linear gold earrings and a tiny ice-bucket bag to keep the look from feeling too groupie-at-a-concert, although, it is kind of perfect for all those summer extracurriculars, too.
Clarks
Maritsa Lara Slingback Sandal
$129.95
Astr The Label
Ruffle Sleeve Wrap Top
$78.00
Gap
High Rise Button-front Denim Skirt
$54.95
Zara
Tote Bag With Knotted Detail
$45.90
Shady Lady
Sasha Sunglasses
$39.95
The Cork Slingback
Slingbacks are having a moment this year, and we're fully embracing it. The navy pair works well with all denim, so start there and build the rest of the look around it. We added in a trendy wrap blouse and rosé-hued accessories that hint at what we really want to be doing right now.
Clarks
Maritsa Nila Platform Sandal
$129.95
Faithfull the Brand
Es Trenc Print Cinnamon Garnier Top
$129.00
Faithfull the Brand
Es Trenc Print Cinnamon Tomas Pants
$189.00
Mejuri
Diamond Necklace
$270.00
The Perforated Sandal
Platforms already have a vintage vibe going for them, so just go with it by styling these perforated ones with a look that feels equally nostalgic. We opted for a polka-dotted matching set, a teeny black diamond necklace, and an affordable straw tote that's picnic/beach/BBQ-ready.
