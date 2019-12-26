There’s no doubt about it: the winter months can wreak havoc on one’s earthly flesh. No matter how persistently we run the humidifier or slather on moisturizer until our skin resembles a tasty, greasy piece of bacon — dry, itchy skin is an inevitability. Luckily, when moisturizing skin hacks like body oil and drinking gallons of water aren’t cutting it, a body scrub will always return your skin to its natural glory.
Sugar scrubs in particular are efficient while being luxurious, available at a wide variety of price points, and are gentle enough for pretty much all skin types. They are generally combined with soothing oils that repair the dreaded winter skin without the adverse effects that could come with a harsher physical or chemical exfoliant. They slough off the dead skin and nourish it with the replenishing moisture it needs. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite sugar scrubs to get you through the scaly skin months until you can reach spring salvation.
