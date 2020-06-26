8 Comfortable, Cute, Bounce-Free Sports Bras For Running

Running requires a little something extra from your sports bra. I can wear just about anything for a yoga workout; I can even get away with a just kinda supportive bra for a dance workout (though I might use my hands for extra support during high kicks). But when I run, I need a great, super supportive, supercomfortable, totally chafe-free, preferably cute bra. The stakes are high, and I can't afford any wiggle room. (Pun intended.)
For whatever reason — maybe because my standards are so strict — though I consider it easy to find a good pair of leggings or shorts and a solid pair of sneakers to wear on my runs, the right running sports bra has eluded me. Until recently, when I made it my absolute mission to find the best running sports bras created.
And that brings us to this list. Look no further. These sports bras will get you through mile one — or mile 20 — on your run, and they'll help you look cute doing it.
