8 Comfortable, Cute, Bounce-Free Sports Bras For Running

Running requires a little something extra from your sports bra. I can wear just about anything for a yoga workout ; I can even get away with a just kinda supportive bra for a dance workout (though I might use my hands for extra support during high kicks). But when I run, I need a great, super supportive, supercomfortable, totally chafe-free , preferably cute bra. The stakes are high, and I can't afford any wiggle room. (Pun intended.)