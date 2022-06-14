6 Fresh Pairs Of Socks For Dads Who Love Basics

I don’t know about you, but my dad is notoriously hard to shop for. He isn’t super technologically savvy, so tech gifts feel like a waste. He shops for clothing pretty regularly, so there isn’t a button-down, white tee, or pair of cool pants I can snag for him that he doesn’t already own. However, there’s one item that Gregory Offor never gets tired of — a fresh pair of socks.
For context, my dad goes through socks like it’s his job, so he always seems to be in need of a re-up. He quite literally exclaims, “Nothing feels like a brand-new pair of socks” every time he’s lucky enough to score another pair to add to his collection. Since I’ve gifted him a pair or two over the years, I definitely have become a bit of a dad-specific sock-gifting expert. Whether it’s a pair of classic dress socks or a funkier pair with cool patterns, read along for the perfect pair of socks to surprise your dad with this Father’s Day — or really any time of the year.
